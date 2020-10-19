|
JACOBSEN, Graeme Hugh. (NZ Police No.3090), 11 September 1939 - 17 October 2020, Resthaven on Burns, Cambridge. Elder son of the Late Max and Eve Jascobsen (Ohaupo/ Whitianga). Loved husband of Kate. Brother of Brian and Nellie (Invercargill), Carole and Ken (Tauranga). Father and Father-in-law of Debra, Richard and Jane, Colin and Kate, Mike and Heather. Grandfather of Jannah and Luke (Whitianga), Kelsey, Kori and Cameron (Australia), Connor, Hannah and William. Great Grandfather of the late Lennox, Nixon, Willow and Noa (Whitianga). Graeme has lived and been cared for at 'Raeburn' now 'Resthaven on Burns' Leamington, Cambridge for the past 5 years. To all the carers, past and present, who have been part of his and our families lives, we thank you so much for the loving care you have given to all of us (The Jacobsen Family). Graeme's funeral will take place at Southwell School, 200 Peachgrove Road, Hamilton, on Thursday, 22 October 2020 at 11am. Communications to [email protected] Kate Jacobsen, Unit 161, 90 Coleridge Street, Leamington, Cambridge 3434. 021-267-3958.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2020