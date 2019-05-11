|
|
|
BENNETT, Graeme Howard. Passed away peacefully on 8 May 2019at Waikato Hospital, aged 91 years. Loved husband of Diana. Special father of Bill (deceased), Tony (deceased), Anne, Stephen, Howard and Mary. Loved Grandpa of Richard, Jessica, Samantha, Toneya, Kiore, Jamoia and Reinga. In accordance with Graeme's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. All communications to the Bennett family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2019
Read More