Pellows Funeral Directors & Advisors
138 Grey St
Hamilton, Waikato
07-856 5129
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Andrew's Church
85 Hamilton Road
Cambridge
Graeme Harford THATCHER

THATCHER, Graeme Harford. Passed away peacefully on 2 September, aged 83. Dearly loved husband of Priscilla. Much loved father and father- in-law of Malcolm and Grace, Claire and Joseph. Treasured gran-dad of Sacha, Sophie, Lyra and Archie. Loved brother of the late David, brother-in-law to Andrew, Louise and Trevor, and uncle his nieces and nephews. We will always remember you, and your love of music and storytelling. A service for Graeme will be held at St Andrew's Church, 85 Hamilton Road, Cambridge at 11.00am on Tuesday, 8 September 2020. Pellows Funeral Directors
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2020
