HAWKEN, Graeme Gilbert. On 6 May 2019, peacefully aged 92 years. Much loved husband of the late Beverley. Loved father and father-in-law of Jane and Paul, Matthew and Roberta, Andrew and Nicki and Lewis and Eva. Treasured grandpa of Jenny, Tim and Inez and great-grandpa of Delphi. A celebration of Graeme's life will be held on Saturday 18 May at 2pm at the home of Jane and Paul Wylie. Special thanks to the wonderful carers at Elizabeth Knox Nikau Wing. Enquiries to Jane Wylie, or Sibuns 09 5203119
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2019
