Graeme Francis REA

Graeme Francis REA Notice
REA, Graeme Francis. Passed away at St Andrews Village, Glendowie, Auckland on Tuesday November 3, 2020, aged 85 years. Loving husband of Diana, much loved father and father- in-law of Louise, William and Lyn, Matthew and Gill and Tim and Kelly. Dearly loved grandfather of Kate and Hannah, Henry and Milly, Lachlan, Liam, Darcey and Cara. With heartfelt thanks to the kind and caring staff at St Andrews's Village. In accordance with Graeme's wishes a family funeral has been held to celebrate Graeme's amazing life.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 10, 2020
