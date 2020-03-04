Home

GRIBBIN, Graeme Francis James. 21 August 1932 - 28 February 2020. Formerly of New Plymouth. Most loved husband of Bobby, dearly loved dad of Liane, Jeanine and Mace, grandad of Paul and Emma, Glenn and Connie, Danielle and Max, great grandad of Lukas, Taylor, Trisston,, Myles and Seth. A son, brother, father-in-law, uncle, brother-in-law and friend. "We love you and will miss you so much…you will always be in our hearts". Friends and family are welcome to join us to celebrate Graeme's life at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North on Friday, 6 March 2020 at 2 pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Palmerston North would be appreciated. Messages can be sent to the Gribbin family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2020
