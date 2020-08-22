Home

Grinter's Funeral Home
3 Hallys Lane
Cambridge, Waikato
07-827 6037
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Raleigh Street Christian Centre
Raleigh Street
Leamington
View Map
Graeme Edward KELLY

KELLY, Graeme Edward. Passed away peacefully at Lifecare Cambridge after a very short illness on Thursday, 20th August 2020. Aged 82 Years. Much loved father and father-in-law to Brent and Sonia, Martin and Lisa and Rachel and Richard. Loved Pop Kelly to 9 Grandchildren and 4 Great-Grandchildren. A service to celebrate Graeme's life will be held at Raleigh Street Christian Centre, Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge, on Wednesday, the 26th of August 2020 at 1:00pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to The Kelly Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020
