KELLY, Graeme Edward. Passed away peacefully at Lifecare Cambridge after a very short illness on Thursday, 20th August 2020. Aged 82 Years. Much loved father and father-in-law to Brent and Sonia, Martin and Lisa and Rachel and Richard. Loved Pop Kelly to 9 Grandchildren and 4 Great-Grandchildren. A service to celebrate Graeme's life will be held at Raleigh Street Christian Centre, Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge, on Wednesday, the 26th of August 2020 at 1:00pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to The Kelly Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020