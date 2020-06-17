|
|
|
CHASE, Graeme Desmond (Chook). Aged 68 passed suddenly on 14th June 2020 surrounded by family, much loved husband and best friend of Johanna, proud father of Nathan & Kylie, Anna, Andrew, Melissa and Donald, much adored Pop to his 6 grandchildren. Breathe easy, love you always. Donations in lieu of flowers to Morrinsville Sports Rugby Club. A service to celebrate Graeme's life will be held on Thursday the 18th June 2020 at 1.30pm in the Morrinsville Sports Rugby Club, Campbell Park, 355 Thames Street, Morrinsville. All communications to the Chase family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2020