Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Morrinsville Sports Rugby Club, Campbell Park
355 Thames Street
Morrinsville
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Graeme CHASE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graeme Desmond (Chook) CHASE

Add a Memory
Graeme Desmond (Chook) CHASE Notice
CHASE, Graeme Desmond (Chook). Aged 68 passed suddenly on 14th June 2020 surrounded by family, much loved husband and best friend of Johanna, proud father of Nathan & Kylie, Anna, Andrew, Melissa and Donald, much adored Pop to his 6 grandchildren. Breathe easy, love you always. Donations in lieu of flowers to Morrinsville Sports Rugby Club. A service to celebrate Graeme's life will be held on Thursday the 18th June 2020 at 1.30pm in the Morrinsville Sports Rugby Club, Campbell Park, 355 Thames Street, Morrinsville. All communications to the Chase family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Graeme's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -