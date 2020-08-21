Home

Graeme David (Stan) KERBY

Graeme David (Stan) KERBY Notice
KERBY, Graeme David (Stan). Aged 58 years. Formerly of Kumeu and Queensland, Graeme has most recently resided in Western Australia. Much loved partner and best friend of Nat; father of David and Blair; son of Judith and the late William (Bill) Kerby; brother and brother-in-law of Wayne and Caroline Kerby (Queensland), and Neal and Carol Kerby (Kumeu); and uncle to Samantha and Dylan, Joe, Ben, and Adrienne, and their families. Was far too early to have to put away those golf clubs mate. Rest in peace Graeme, forever missed, and forever in our thoughts and memories.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 21, 2020
