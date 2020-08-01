Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Service
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
10:00 a.m.
St Lukes Presbyterian Church
130 Remuera Rd
Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Graeme CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graeme David CAMPBELL

Add a Memory
Graeme David CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL, Graeme David. Passed away after a brief illness on July 30, 2020 alongside his beloved wife Valerie. A wonderful loving and dearly loved father of Jennifer, Ian and Felicity and much loved grandfather to Sophie, Alexandrine, Dominic and Remy, Amy and Bonnie, loved father-in-law of Lance, Francoise and Roger. Kind, gentle, generous and dignified to the last. An extraordinary, unassuming and selfless life in the service of others. A Service will be held at St Lukes Presbyterian Church, 130 Remuera Rd, Auckland on Thursday, August 6, at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy Hospice would be welcome. https://mercyhospice.org.nz/



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Graeme's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -