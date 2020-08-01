|
CAMPBELL, Graeme David. Passed away after a brief illness on July 30, 2020 alongside his beloved wife Valerie. A wonderful loving and dearly loved father of Jennifer, Ian and Felicity and much loved grandfather to Sophie, Alexandrine, Dominic and Remy, Amy and Bonnie, loved father-in-law of Lance, Francoise and Roger. Kind, gentle, generous and dignified to the last. An extraordinary, unassuming and selfless life in the service of others. A Service will be held at St Lukes Presbyterian Church, 130 Remuera Rd, Auckland on Thursday, August 6, at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy Hospice would be welcome. https://mercyhospice.org.nz/
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2020