Graeme Dalton FOWKE

FOWKE, Graeme Dalton. Passed away courageously with a positive, selfless attitude on Tuesday 14th May 2019 at Harbour Hospice Hibiscus with his family gathered around him. Adored husband of Carol. Loving father of Peter, David, Geoff, Scott, Geraldine, Aaron and their partners. Loved Grandad of Tania, Kara, Hannah, Sophie, Josh, Matthew, Samuel and Tyler. Thank you for the loving care provided to Graeme by Harbour Hospice Hibiscus nurses and Graeme's Geneva Health carers. A service to celebrate Graeme's journey through life will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa on Monday 20th May 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Harbour Hospice Hibiscus.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
