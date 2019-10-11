Home

Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Graeme Blair CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL, Graeme Blair. On Monday, 7 October, 2019, in Rotorua, aged 74 years. Second son of the late Mac and Thora Campbell. Loved father of Jennifer (deceased). Cherished grandfather and great grandfather. Brother, brother in law and uncle to Stuart, Colin and Helen and their families. A funeral to celebrate the life of Graeme will be held at The Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, Sala Street, Rotorua on Monday 14 October at 2pm. Thereafter, private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 11, 2019
