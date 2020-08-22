|
BRADY, The Reverend Graeme Alan. On 20th August 2020, in his 80th year, after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of Penelope Irene (nee Howard). Loved father of Tom and Melissa (Auckland), Matt and Rita (Byron Bay); loved grandfather of Briar, Hannah, Max and Angus; brother to Rae and the late Stewart Sanders (Auckland), Lorraine Brady (Nelson), Doug and Victoria Howard (Nelson), and Robert and Robyn Howard (Auckland). Will be greatly missed Funeral details to be confirmed. Messages to the Brady Family c/- 41 Nile Street East, Nelson 7010. Marsden House Funeral Directors N.Z.I.F.H. www.marsdenhouse.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020