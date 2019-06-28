Home

POWERED BY

Services
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace PHILLIPS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace PHILLIPS

Add a Memory
Grace PHILLIPS Notice
PHILLIPS, Grace. Passed away peacefully at Glenbrae Rest Home on Wednesday, the 26th of June, 2019, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Trevor and cherished Mother of Mark and Rachel, Bronwyn and Kerry, Moira, John and Robyn, Dean and Chris, and Margaret. Adored Grandmother of 10 and Great Grandmother of 14. "Now in the arms of Jesus" In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Grace's life will be held at St John's Presbyterian Church, 276 Fenton Street, Rotorua on Tuesday, the 2nd of July 2019 at 1:30PM. Thereafter private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.