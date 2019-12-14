|
PEPPERELL, Grace Josephine. Born Malta 1941. My beloved and beautiful wife died peacefully on Wednesday 11 December 2019. She will be sorely missed by her husband Don, her children Gary, Wayne, Tracee and Aaron, their partners, and her 9 grandchildren and 1 great- grandchild. A Celebration of Grace's life will be held at Auckland Memorial Park, East Coast Bays Road, Silverdale on Monday 16 December at 11am. No flowers please, but a donation to Harbour Hospice or St John's Ambulance would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 14, 2019