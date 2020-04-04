Home

Grace Evelyn (Evelyn) LUMSDEN

Grace Evelyn (Evelyn) LUMSDEN Notice
LUMSDEN, Grace Evelyn (Evelyn). Of Hamilton, passed away peacefully on 30th March. 103 great years. Loved wife of the late Robert (Bob). Special mother to Marie and Janis. Loved nana to Lisa and Andrew, Nicola and Craig, Bronwyn and Paul, Rebecca and Adam, Briar and Rob and Erin. Great-Grandmother to her 10 treasured great grandchildren. She taught us all her determination and high standards. Treasured sister and aunt to many. Valued friend and neighbour. We are grateful to Vision West, Rhoda Read, Waikato Hospital and neighbours for your care and support. Private burial was held on Thursday and Evelyn's life will be celebrated at a future date to be advised. In lieu of flowers a donation to St John would be appreciated. All communications to the Lumsden family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
