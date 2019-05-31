Home

Grace Eunson (Gordon) DOWNER Notice
DOWNER, Grace Eunson (nee Gordon). On 29 May 2019 peacefully, in her 103rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ken and Helen, Lorraine and the late Jim and the late Peter. Loved and loving Nana of Sharon and David, Graeme, Richard and Tammy, Helen and Gareth, Peter and Allison, and Jonathan. Loved Great- Grandmother of Sean, Finn, Jessica, Caleb, Emma, Rosa, Jack, Reilly, Maddison and Joseph. Funeral details in tomorrow's Herald.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 31, 2019
