WILLCOX, Grace Eleanor (nee Hill). Passed away on Friday 26 July 2019, aged 95. Cherished wife of the late Ron. Deeply loved mother and mother in law of Bruce and Dawn, Keith and Lorena, Rex and Tricia, and the late Trevor. Treasured grandmother of her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be sadly missed. A celebration of Grace's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday 1st August 2019 at 12.30 p.m. All communications to the Willcox family c/- the above funeral home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2019