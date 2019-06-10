|
CARSON, Grace Constance (Grace). Passed away peacefully on 6th June 2019, 2 days before her 103rd birthday. Beloved wife of the late Bill. Dearly loved mother of Neil and Catherine, Terry and Edna. Loving Grandma of Philippa and Gordon, Robert and Katie, Jennifer and Adam, Linda and Shaun. Great Grandmother of 6 Great Grandchildren. A celebration of Grace's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick Auckland on Thursday 13th June 2019 at 1-30pm. To be followed by a Private Cremation. In Lieu of flowers donations to St John Private Bag 14-902 Panmure, 1741, Auckland would be very much appreciated or may be left at the chapel. The family give grateful thanks to Howick Baptist Hospital for their loving care and dedication to Mum. 35 Wellington Street, Howick Ph 09-5347300
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 10 to June 11, 2019
