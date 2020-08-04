|
LAWRENCE, Grace Charlotte. Passed away peacefully 2 August 2020 at Lakeside Retirement Lodge, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur (Harty). Very much loved mother and mother in law of Lorraine and Graham Bell, and Larry and Noni. Devoted grandmother to Lance and Erin Bell, Megan and Fraser McComb, Greg and Megan Bell and Issac. Special great grand mother to Kyle, Aidan and Carly, Isla, Georgia and Beauden, Heath and Sadie. Our heartfelt thanks to Dr Ross and the staff at Lakeside Retirement Lodge for all your loving care of mum. A service to celebrate Grace's life will be held at Grahams Funeral Home, West Street, Tuakau on Friday 7 August at 11am
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020