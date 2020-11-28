|
BELTON, Grace Cameron (Gaye) (SWMBO). 19 June 1931 - 24 November 2020 The last of Claude and Marjorie Quinlan's children has passed. Beloved sister of Joan, Margaret and John Quinlan. Cherished wife of the late George Belton, now Podge and Pike are together. Adored mother of Stephen and Jools (UK), Nicholas and Margaret, Simon and Joanne and Jane. Loving nana to Stacey and Dane, Kendall and Simon, Jordan and Emily. A service to celebrate Gaye's life will be held at the Matamata Race Course, 7555 State Highway 27, Matamata on Tuesday 1st December at 12 midday, followed by a private cremation. All communications C/- Broadway Funeral Home, 10 Short Street, Matamata (FDANZ)
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020