BULLOCK, Grace. Passed away peacefully on 26 August 2019 aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Jack. Dearly loved mother of Lance, Robert, Raewyn and Tony Taylor and the late John and David. Grandma to Anton, Nathanael, Rebecca de Jong, Ben and Isaac. Great grandma to Adam, Grace, Sarah, Elijah, Charlotte and Alexandra. Lived her life as a loving sunbeam, following her saviour. A service for Grace will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Saturday 31 August 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2019