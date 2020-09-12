|
CHAFFEY, Grace Alice. In the recent passing of our darling Mum, Nana, Great Nana and friend: Perhaps you sent a lovely card, Or sat quietly in a chair. Perhaps you sent those beautiful flowers, That we saw sitting there. You may have brought baking, Which was nice to know you care. Perhaps you spoke the kindest words, As any of us could hear. Perhaps you attended the funeral, That was Grace's farewell day. Perhaps you were not there at all, But just thought of us that day. Whatever you did to console our hearts, We thank you for your special touch. For what ever part that you did, We appreciate it all so much. An extra special thank you to the Beattie Home staff. You all were outstanding in every way. To Phil and his team at V J Williams & Sons you were awesome. Our Heart felt thanks from the Chaffey families. Peter and Diane, Diane and Roy Steele, Dorothy and Jim Mark, Raymond and Cynthia and their families.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2020