DOBREC, Gorislav Ivan (Goris). Born 13th September 1939 beloved son of the late Ivan and Andrina Dobrec. Passed away on 29th March 2020 with the family by his side. Devoted husband for 55 years and soul mate of Drina. Cherished father of Shelley, Ivan, Jason and Daniel, loving father in law to Rachel, Clair, Kristy and Merv. Adored Dida to Lucretia, Samuel, James and Ruby. The love for Goris will be locked within our hearts forever. Due to the current situation, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Pocivaj u miru
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 1, 2020