WILSON, Gordon William. Peacefully at home on 14 November 2020, aged 76. Much loved husband of Margaret, father and father-in-law of Adrian and Barbara, Vivienne and Thomas, Rochelle and Jeffrey, Marcia and Daniel, Kate and Jeremy. Adored Poppa to Max, Olivia, Zahra, Aron, Ruby, Kaylee and Jordan. He will be very sadly missed. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, corner Wood and Elliot Streets, Papakura, 2pm, Wednesday, 18 November. All communications to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 17, 2020