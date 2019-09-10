Home

THOMPSON, Gordon. Died 8 September 2019, at Harbour Hospice North Shore. He had been very sick for the past few months but his final hours were peaceful and Ann was with him when he died. Gordon was much loved and will be deeply missed by his wife of 55 years, Ann. Adored by his children and their partners; Karen and Ross, Paul and Paula, Gordon Jon and Stacey and his grandchildren Carlin and Eden, Jacob and Fraser and Kate and Jimmy. Dearly loved brother of John and Alan and the late Dorothy and David. A service to celebrate Gordon's life will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote, Auckland on Thursday 12 September 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Harbour Hospice North Shore would be appreciated. Ha'way the Lad.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
