LECKNER, Gordon Theodore. Passed away at home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, aged 70 years. Adored dad, poppa, and brother. In lieu of flowers donations to the Woodend Fire Brigade would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/gtleckner2508. Messages for the Leckner Family may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Gordon's life will be held in the Northbrook Chapel, Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane, Rangiora on Tuesday, September 1 at 11.00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 27, 2020