Gordon Sydney SWAN

Gordon Sydney SWAN Notice
SWAN, Gordon Sydney. On 3rd April 2020 peacefully at Jane Winstone Retirement Village, Wanganui, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Kathryn. Much loved father and father- in-law of Rosemary and Richard, Jeannie and Michael, Philippa and Ian. Adored Popi and Grandad of Anna and Ben, Sam and Jess, Ben and Grace; Lucy and Pete, Sophie and Chris; Edward, and Kate. Loved Great Grandad of Zoe and Grace; Poppy and Frida. All Messages for the Swan Family C/- P.O.Box 341, Wanganui. Funeral details for Gordon to be advised. Dempsey & Forrest Locally Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
