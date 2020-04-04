|
SWAN, Gordon Sydney. On 3rd April 2020 peacefully at Jane Winstone Retirement Village, Wanganui, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Kathryn. Much loved father and father- in-law of Rosemary and Richard, Jeannie and Michael, Philippa and Ian. Adored Popi and Grandad of Anna and Ben, Sam and Jess, Ben and Grace; Lucy and Pete, Sophie and Chris; Edward, and Kate. Loved Great Grandad of Zoe and Grace; Poppy and Frida. All Messages for the Swan Family C/- P.O.Box 341, Wanganui. Funeral details for Gordon to be advised. Dempsey & Forrest Locally Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020