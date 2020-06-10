Home

Service
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens
361 Puhinui Road
Papatoetoe
Gordon Robert KEOGHAN

Gordon Robert KEOGHAN Notice
KEOGHAN, Gordon Robert. Passed away peacefully on 9 June 2020, aged 91 years. Loving husband of Jillian. Cherished father and father- in-law of Fay and John, Diane and Lew, Brian and Helen, Gordon and Libby, Wayne and Sharon, and the late Roy. Loved grandfather and great- grandfather of many. Dearly loved Gordy of Kevin and Jolinda, Bryan and Louise Stevens, Donna Sapeta, and loved poppa. "Rest in Peace." A service to celebrate Gordon's life will be held in The Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Friday 12 June at 11am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Dementia New Zealand can be made online at bit.ly/ grkeoghan0906



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2020
