STEER, Gordon Raymond. Born 9th January 1928 Passed away peacefully at Northbridge Hospital 9th September 2019. Gordon was the love of his dearly missed wife Pat's life for almost 63 years (passed in 2017) A truly inspirational father to Sarah and Campbell and wonderful father in-law to Neil and Vanessa. The next generation came along that Gordon and Pat prayed and they received the gift of three adored grandchildren; Kiarne, Olivia and Mitchell. The family wish to convey their sincere thanks to everyone at Northbridge for the love and care you provided Gordon and our family. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to Asthma New Zealand www.asthma.org.nz. A service to celebrate Gordon's life will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Monday 16th September 2019 at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2019