WEST, Gordon Paul. Passed away peacefully at home on the 27th September 2019. Loving dad of Kyle Brandon. Oldest son of George and Theresa. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Anthony, Michelle and Bill, Sandra (and the late Rob) and Daniel and Kimi. Adored Uncle of Jasmine, Alicia-Dawn, Joshua, Steven, Michael, Rebecca, Royce and Kiri. Treasured Great-uncle of Amelia, Lauren, Nicole, Lachlan, Sophie, Lylah and Edith. Gordon will be at home until the day of the funeral, and all are welcome to visit. A service for Gordon will be held on Wednesday the 2nd of October 2019 at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson at 10:30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2019