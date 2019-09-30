Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
150 Central Park Drv
Auckland, Auckland
09 835 3557
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon WEST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Paul WEST

Add a Memory
Gordon Paul WEST Notice
WEST, Gordon Paul. Passed away peacefully at home on the 27th September 2019. Loving dad of Kyle Brandon. Oldest son of George and Theresa. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Anthony, Michelle and Bill, Sandra (and the late Rob) and Daniel and Kimi. Adored Uncle of Jasmine, Alicia-Dawn, Joshua, Steven, Michael, Rebecca, Royce and Kiri. Treasured Great-uncle of Amelia, Lauren, Nicole, Lachlan, Sophie, Lylah and Edith. Gordon will be at home until the day of the funeral, and all are welcome to visit. A service for Gordon will be held on Wednesday the 2nd of October 2019 at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson at 10:30am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.