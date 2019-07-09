Home

Waihi Funeral Services Ltd
8 Devon St
Waihi , Waikato
07-863 8791
Gordon Lionel LUCAS

Gordon Lionel LUCAS Notice
LUCAS, Gordon Lionel. On 8 July 2019 peacefully at Hetherington House. Aged 88 years. Beloved husband of Lucy. Dearly loved father and father in-law of Katherine, Carolyn and Alan. Much loved grandad of 6 and great grandad of 5 (nearly 6). A service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Gordon's life will be held at St. John's Anglican Church, Seddon Street, Waihi on Friday 12 July at 1pm to be followed by interment in the Waihi Lawn Cemetery. Communications to the Lucas family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2019
