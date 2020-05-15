Home

VINCENT, Gordon Leslie. Passed away peacefully in his sleep at Middlemore Hospital on Tuesday 12th May, 2020, aged 87. Loving Husband to Shona for 62 years. Loving Father to Caren and Kyle and Father-in-Law to Joanne. Loving Grandfather to Amadeus and his wife Boudicea, Kim and Daniel, and Great-grandfather to Artemis. Kyle, Joanne, Amadeus and Kim were fortunate to have Gordon reside with them for nearly 20 years. His close presence will be greatly missed by all of us. Due to current circumstances, Gordon's life will be celebrated at a private service. Thank you, Gordon, for the wonderful impact you had on the lives of your family, friends and work colleagues. Rest in Peace knowing you are deeply loved.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 15, 2020
