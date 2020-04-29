|
HARGRAVES, Gordon Lawrence. RNZAF NZ431911 On 27th April 2020 at Franklin Village Rest Home, Pukekohe, after a good innings, aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Kathleen for 53 years, and also the late Gwendoline. Much loved Dad of the late Peter; loved and respected father and father in law of Brian and Dorothy, Keith and Jeanette. Loved and treasured Grandad and Great Grandad. A kind and loving gentleman, now at peace, who will be sadly missed. Due to the current circumstances a private cremation will take place, and a celebration of Gordon's life held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2020