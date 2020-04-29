Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
31 West St
Pukekohe, Auckland
09-238 9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon HARGRAVES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Lawrence HARGRAVES

Add a Memory
Gordon Lawrence HARGRAVES Notice
HARGRAVES, Gordon Lawrence. RNZAF NZ431911 On 27th April 2020 at Franklin Village Rest Home, Pukekohe, after a good innings, aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Kathleen for 53 years, and also the late Gwendoline. Much loved Dad of the late Peter; loved and respected father and father in law of Brian and Dorothy, Keith and Jeanette. Loved and treasured Grandad and Great Grandad. A kind and loving gentleman, now at peace, who will be sadly missed. Due to the current circumstances a private cremation will take place, and a celebration of Gordon's life held at a later date.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -