COOPER, Gordon Kent. Passed peacefully on Thursday, 11th July 2019. Much loved husband of the late Patricia. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sue and Philip; Anne and Mark; Gillian and Graeme and Michael and Claire. Loved Grandad of Katherine, Thomas, Victoria, Jaimee, Jessica, Darcy and Thea Rose. A Memorial Service to celebrate Gordon's life will be held at The Chapel of Christ the King, 43 Target Street, Point Chevalier on Saturday, 7th September, at 10.00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2019