COOPER, Gordon Kent. Peacefully on Thursday, 11th July 2019. Much loved husband of the late Patricia. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sue and Philip, Anne and Mark, Gillian and Graeme, and Michael and Claire. Loved Grandad of Katherine, Thomas, Victoria, Jaimee, Jessica, Darcy and Thea Rose. A private cremation will take place and then a Memorial Service will be scheduled once family have returned from overseas, details of which will follow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019