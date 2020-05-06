|
TAYLOR, Gordon Kenneth. Born October 01, 1941. Passed away on May 03, 2020. Father of Darryl and Shiree, Father in-law of Rowena. Grandfather to Georgia, Archie, Spencer and Alexis. A brother to Jeff, Bev, Daphne (deceased), Shirley (deceased) and Lorraine. Finally at rest. Sincere thank you to the wonderful staff of Thornton Park Retirement Village. A ceremony to celebrate the life of Gordon will be advised by family after travel restrictions have been lifted.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2020