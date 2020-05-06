Home

More Obituaries for Gordon TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Kenneth TAYLOR

Gordon Kenneth TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Gordon Kenneth. Born October 01, 1941. Passed away on May 03, 2020. Father of Darryl and Shiree, Father in-law of Rowena. Grandfather to Georgia, Archie, Spencer and Alexis. A brother to Jeff, Bev, Daphne (deceased), Shirley (deceased) and Lorraine. Finally at rest. Sincere thank you to the wonderful staff of Thornton Park Retirement Village. A ceremony to celebrate the life of Gordon will be advised by family after travel restrictions have been lifted.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2020
