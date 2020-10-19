|
HARRIS, Gordon James (Hank). Born August 10, 1933. Passed away on October 18, 2020. A chance meeting in the 1960s led to 48 years of marriage with a man who could not have been a better husband, father and stepfather. He will be so missed by his daughter Sinead, stepson Patrick and the wife he always called Little One. Hank Harris was a superb family doctor, a history fanatic, a lover of fine food and an exemplary human being. At last released from what he called his Galaxy of pain but those he left behind still rage against the dying of a very special light.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020