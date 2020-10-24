Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon WORMALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Harry (Gordon) WORMALD


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Gordon Harry (Gordon) WORMALD Notice
WORMALD, Gordon Harry (Gordon). 12 September 1934 - 21 October 2020. Peacefully at Tauranga Hospital with his loving wife Judith holding his hand. Loved Dad of Beth, Suzanne, Peter, Mark and the late Karyn. Loved brother in law of Margaret. Adored Poppa of Rebecca, Sarah, Samantha and Nicholas and Grandfather of Travis and Elyse. Great Poppa of Imogen and Otis, Georgia and Madeline, Lachlan, Harriet and Hazel. A private cremation has taken place and a celebration of Gordon's life will be held at a later date to be advised. Messages c/o S Ware, 7 Guyon Street, Marshland, Christchurch 8083.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -