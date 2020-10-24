|
WORMALD, Gordon Harry (Gordon). 12 September 1934 - 21 October 2020. Peacefully at Tauranga Hospital with his loving wife Judith holding his hand. Loved Dad of Beth, Suzanne, Peter, Mark and the late Karyn. Loved brother in law of Margaret. Adored Poppa of Rebecca, Sarah, Samantha and Nicholas and Grandfather of Travis and Elyse. Great Poppa of Imogen and Otis, Georgia and Madeline, Lachlan, Harriet and Hazel. A private cremation has taken place and a celebration of Gordon's life will be held at a later date to be advised. Messages c/o S Ware, 7 Guyon Street, Marshland, Christchurch 8083.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020