|
|
|
MALLINSON, Emeritus Professor Gordon Draisey. On July 20, 2020 at Auckland Hospital surrounded by his loving family, aged 75 years. Dearly beloved husband of Jeanette, loved father of Kirily and Stephen, Melanie and Grant, treasured Granddad of Isabelle and Sienna. A Celebration of Gordon's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel of Purewa Crematorium, St John's Road, Meadowbank on July 25 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society (Multiple Myeloma Research), PO Box 1724, Auckland would be appreciated. All communications to the Mallinson Family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2020