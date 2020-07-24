|
WILSON, Gordon Douglas. NZ46779 RNZAF. Peacefully on 22nd July 2020 at Waihi lifecare. Aged 91 years. Loved and loving husband of the late Audrey. Father of Lloyd and Christina. Grumps of Gina, Carl and the late Annette. Great Grumps of Samantha, Matthew, Georgia, Riley and dear friend of Renee. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Wahi Lifecare and Tauranga Hospital. Gordon's farewell party will be held at Katikati RSA and Citizens Club, corner of Henry Road and Main Road Katikati on Tuesday 28th July at 11am followed by private cremation. No flowers by request. Communications to the Wilson family, C/- PO Box 138 Waihi 3641.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2020