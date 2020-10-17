Home

Gordon Donald (Gordon) CUMMINGS

CUMMINGS, Gordon Donald (Gordon). Born January 27, 1937. Passed away on October 14, 2020. Beloved father of Drew and Scott, former husband of our mother Yvonne and partner of Linda Wall has left us. He was and may be remembered for being a keen and active performer of the Warkworth Amateur Dramatic Society for many years, treading the boards and delighting us all with what was truly a superb crooners voice. Many will also be driving thanks to his efforts as Warkworths one and only driving instructor for many years. He will be remembered for many differing reasons and in his passing showed that his keen grasp of dramatic timing was not lost even at the very end. To all who remember him with a little fondness we raise a glass to you and of course to our dad, Cheers from Drew and Scott
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2020
