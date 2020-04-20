|
LEITCH, Gordon Colin (Colin). Dearly loved husband of the late Isabel, father and father in law of Graham and Diane, Nic and Anne, Ronald and Sue, the late Lois Ann and the late Ian. Poppa to his grandchildren and great grand children. Colin will always be in our hearts and memories. Our sincere thanks to the staff at Patrick Ferry House for the loving care provided to dad over the last year. Due to current restrictions, a private cremation has been held. All communication to the Leitch family, c/o Dil's Funeral Services, Po Box 302 524, North Harbour, 0751.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2020