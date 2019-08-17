Home

JACOBSEN, Gordon Clifford. Passed away peacefully on 15 August 2019 aged 96 years. Cherished husband of Winsome. Loved father of Peter (deceased), Andrew, James and Antonia, loved father in law of Sharon, Maxine, Lynne and Nick. Loved Pop to Sara, James, Michael, Raymond, Brett, Hamish, Ben, Joel, Glen, Rebecca and to his 14 great grandchildren. At home with his loving heavenly father, rejoicing for evermore. A service for Gordon will be held in the All Saints Chapel of the Purewa Cemetery, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday 21 August 2019 at 12:00 pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
