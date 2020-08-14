Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broadway Funeral Homes
10 Short Street
Matamata, Waikato
0800 862 273
Service
Friday, Aug. 14, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Te Aroha
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon HUTTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Brian HUTTON

Add a Memory
Gordon Brian HUTTON Notice
HUTTON, Gordon Brian. On 13th August 2020, aged 82 years. Beloved husband of Joanne. Loved father and father in law of Bradley and Catherine, Lynley and Nathan. Much loved Poppy of Georgia, Ryan, Petra, and Charlotte. A service for Gordon will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Te Aroha today (Friday 14th August) at 1:00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Hutton family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, 10 Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -