|
|
|
HUTTON, Gordon Brian. On 13th August 2020, aged 82 years. Beloved husband of Joanne. Loved father and father in law of Bradley and Catherine, Lynley and Nathan. Much loved Poppy of Georgia, Ryan, Petra, and Charlotte. A service for Gordon will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Te Aroha today (Friday 14th August) at 1:00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Hutton family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, 10 Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 14, 2020