JAMES, Gordon Arthur. Born March 26, 1935. It is with sad hearts and fondest memories that we farewell our beloved Gordon, much loved husband, father, father in law, brother and brother in law, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. Gordon lived a life full of smiles, love and laughter with all who shared his life. Gordon passed away peacefully on Tuesday 2nd June 2020, at Bert Sutcliffe Retirement Village. The family wish to express our sincere thanks to the wonderful staff who provided such great care for Gordon in the past 2 years. A service to celebrate Gordon's life will be held in the Cemetery Chapel at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany at 11am on Monday 8th May. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Dementia NZ at www.dementiaauckland. org.nz. Messages to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 5 to June 6, 2020