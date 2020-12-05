|
JACOBS, Godfrey Abraham Louis. Born 6 July 1956. Passed away on Thursday 3rd December 2020 at Totara Hospice. Father of Sandro, Candice, Romarlon and Lyle. Only son of Joyce and Joseph (deceased). Only brother of Theodora, Eleanor, Glenda, Daleen and Josette. Uncle of Gunter, Gretchen, Alan, Elowene, Riyaaz, Riyaadh and Ryan. Words cannot express the depth and breadth of our great loss. You will be sadly missed by all. You have touched many hearts but it was time for you to go. We will always have our beautiful memories. Rest in Peace dearest Godfrey, until we meet again. A service to celebrate Godfrey's life will take place on Wednesday 9th December, 9.00 am at Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe. We would like everyone that knows Godfrey to feel free to attend. The Family would like to ask that instead of flowers, money should be donated to Totara Hospice in Godfrey's name. We will also do a live stream for families outside of New Zealand.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020