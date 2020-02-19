|
PARRY, Glynn James. On 17 February 2020, peacefully at Auckland Hospital. Loved husband of Frances. Much loved father and father-in-law of Ron and Fay, Ken and Sheryn, Kathy and Hec and David. Loving Grandfather to his many grandchildren and great grandchildren and brother of Melvis. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, (tomorrow) Friday 21 February at 12.30pm, followed by interment at North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020