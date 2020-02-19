Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glynn PARRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glynn James PARRY

Add a Memory
Glynn James PARRY Notice
PARRY, Glynn James. On 17 February 2020, peacefully at Auckland Hospital. Loved husband of Frances. Much loved father and father-in-law of Ron and Fay, Ken and Sheryn, Kathy and Hec and David. Loving Grandfather to his many grandchildren and great grandchildren and brother of Melvis. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, (tomorrow) Friday 21 February at 12.30pm, followed by interment at North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glynn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -