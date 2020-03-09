|
GIBSON, Glynis June (nee Eaddy). Passed away 6 March 2020. Dearly loved wife of Chris. Much loved mother and mother in law to Jeremy and Kym, Antony and Sarah, Steven and Charisse; and the late Phillip. Adored Nana to Jake, Ryan, Kenzie, Harper, Sage and Quinn. A celebration of Glynis' life will be held on Wednesday 11 March 2020 in the All Saints Chapel of Purewa Cemetery, 100/102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank at 1:30pm. The family request that you please bring a copy of your favourite photo of Glynis with a story written on the back to share. In lieu of flowers, donations to NZ Health Foundation and Kidney Health NZ would be appreciated
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2020