MATATAHI, Glynes Anita Mahanaroa. Sadly passed away on Sunday 22nd September 2019. Beloved wife of the late Reremoana Matatahi, mother of Rex, Jimmy Patoromū and Donna, Raymond and Jean, Marama and Nelson, Derek (Whāngai) and Shannon. Dearly treasured Nanny (G) and great grandmother. She is laying in state at Nga Tai e Rua Marae 24 Carr Street Tuakau, details as follows: Thursday 26th September 2019, 11am Kai Hakari, 1pm Service, leaving for Taupiri Maunga between 1:30pm - 2pm. He mihi aroha tēnei nā te whānau pani. All communications to 0212940371
